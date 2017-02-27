Bowmar Elementary burglarized 3 times; Vicksburg Police investigate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)– Vicksburg Police are investigating multiple break-ins that have happened at an elementary school.

According to the police department, Bowmar Elementary School was burglarized on Feb. 6, Feb. 10, and Feb. 16.

The items that were stolen totaled about $6,400.

Vicksburg Police are looking for the person responsible for the burglaries.

Computers, supplies and other items were taken. Below is a list of items that were stolen from the three break-ins:

Candy Canes

Sharpie Markers

Popcorn

Tornado Lab Toy

Dash and Dot Robot

Holiday Accessories for Dash Set worth

Dash’s Launcher

Random Accessories to Dash Dot

Xylophone for Dash

Brick Connectors (2)

(2) Q Ba-Maze

Sphero

(3) Magformers Construction Set

(2) Dell Laptops

(3) Chrome Books

(1) Chrome Book (Touch charger)

(1) Chrome Book (Touch)

(2) Ipad

(1) Ipad Carrying Case

(2) Ipad 2 Chargers

(2) HP Laptops

(1) Apple Desktop Computer