Bryant meets with Education Secretary DeVos, President Trump in D.C.

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has been conducting business with some of the nation’s top leaders in Washington D.C.

He tweeted photos Monday morning saying he met President Donald Trump. He said that rebuilding the military and economy are first on the agenda. Gov. Bryant also thanked Mr. Trump for helping out the Pine Belt after recent storms.

Byrant also met with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. He said the two of them talked about early childhood education and the roles of state and federal government in education.

Last week, Bryant tweeted a photo after he met with Vice President Mike Pence.

