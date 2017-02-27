Cops: Mom used daughter’s breath to start car with DUI device

FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 3, 2006 file photo, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Paul Maloney holds an ignition interlock device outside Boston's State House. In Massachusetts, repeat drunk drivers are required to have them installed on their vehicles upon issuance of a hardship license or at full license reinstatement. In Connecticut, a measure passed unanimously by the states General Assembly in spring 2014 requires first-time offenders charged with drunken driving to install similar blood-alcohol testers in their vehicles, even if theyve never been convicted. The bill is awaiting the signature of Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has not yet received the legislation. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye, File)
QUINCY, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania woman had her 8-year-old daughter blow into an ignition device meant to prevent the woman from driving while drunk shortly before she crashed and was again charged with drunken driving.

Angela Daywalt, of Waynesboro, was charged with drunken driving, corruption of minors and other charges for crashing about 11 p.m. Feb. 13 with her daughter in the car. That happened in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

Troopers from the Chambersburg barracks announced the arrest Monday.

They say the 36-year-old Daywalt left the scene of the crash and went home after a witness says Daywalt urged her daughter to blow into the ignition interlock. The devices are used to keep people with past DUI convictions from driving while intoxicated.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Daywalt.

 

