Emmett Till’s family members pushing for new investigation into his death

Rally held at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Relatives of Emmett Till want a new investigation into his death.

A rally was held at the State Capitol Monday for Till.

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Louis Till from Chicago. Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. The men were later acquitted. Relatives of Till want a new investigation of his 1955 Mississippi slaying following a recent revelation that a key witness, Bryant's wife, known now as Carolyn Donham, may have lied. A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Donham as saying she wasn’t telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed Till grabbed her and made suggestive comments. (Courtesy of the family of Emmett Till via AP, File)
Till’s family is asking the Department of Justice to Launch a fresh investigation after a report that Carolyn Bryant lied.

A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Bryant as saying she wasn’t telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed the 14-year-old from Chicago grabbed her and made suggestive comments.

Till was later abducted and killed by her husband and brother-in-law.

His mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River.

“So for me, this whole situation has just reopened a wound that has been trying to close for 60 years,” said Till’s cousin Airicka Gordon-Taylor. “Every time the wound tries to completely heal something else happens.”

