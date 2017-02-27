Emmett Till’s family members pushing for new investigation into his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Relatives of Emmett Till want a new investigation into his death.

A rally was held at the State Capitol Monday for Till.

Till’s family is asking the Department of Justice to Launch a fresh investigation after a report that Carolyn Bryant lied.

A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Bryant as saying she wasn’t telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed the 14-year-old from Chicago grabbed her and made suggestive comments.

Till was later abducted and killed by her husband and brother-in-law.

His mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River.

“So for me, this whole situation has just reopened a wound that has been trying to close for 60 years,” said Till’s cousin Airicka Gordon-Taylor. “Every time the wound tries to completely heal something else happens.”