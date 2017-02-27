Family of murder victim speaks out

JACKSON, Mis.. (WJTV) – The family of Heather Robinson, who police believe was killed by her boyfriend, is speaking out about their loss.

Authorities across the country are still searching for Alex Deaton.

He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Robinson.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey believes Deaton killed her late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The district attorney believes she was strangled, but they are waiting for an autopsy.

The Robinson family sent us a statement saying,

“Our family has been overwhelmed by our tragic loss since Friday afternoon. Our lives are forever changed and words cannot express our pain and sorrow. For those that did not know Heather, she had a BS degree in Nursing and enjoyed her career in the medical field. She was a very hard working and determined young lady and held respect for all. At this point we ask that our privacy be respected so we can grieve as a family. We would like to thank all the Law Enforcement for the efforts in working to bring this to an end. Again we would ask for the respect and privacy for all our family as we prepare to lay our precious daughter to rest.”

The reward for information leading to Alex Deaton’s arrest has grown from $2,500 to $27,500.

The Rankin County Board of Supervisors donated $5,000 to help get this suspect off of the streets.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirms Deaton was last seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he has ties.

T he Robinson family sent us a recent picture of Deaton.

You can see that he has a large tattoo on his right arm.

Deaton also faces an aggravated assault charge for shooting a jogger in Rankin County on Friday morning.

He is now a person of interest in the death of Brenda Pinter as well.

She was shot and killed inside Dixon Baptist Church.

Sheriff Bailey says they are still working to put together a timeline.

Rankin County deputies believe Deaton is driving a white 2012 GMC Acadia.

It has a Mississippi Nurse Foundation license plate that reads “F39 6NF.”