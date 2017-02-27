Forest Avenue murder suspect captured by US Marshals

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A suspect wanted for the murder of a Jackson man earlier this month is now in police custody.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) says 30-year-old Joshua Thomas was arrested this morning by US Marshals.

The JPD says that Thomas allegedly shot the 29-year-old Lampkin earlier this month at the Forest Park Apartments on Forest Avenue. No motive was given for the crime.

Lampkin’s death marked Jackson, Mississippi’s seventh homicide of 2017.

In custody: Joshua Thomas-30, wanted for the murder of Mario Lampkin on February 6, was arrested this morning by US Marshals. #JPDwanted pic.twitter.com/0snAShK3Mf — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 27, 2017

Man Shot in the Head at Forest Park Apartments Original Story: