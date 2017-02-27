Forest Avenue murder suspect captured by US Marshals

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department
Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A suspect wanted for the murder of a Jackson man earlier this month is now in police custody.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) says 30-year-old Joshua Thomas was arrested this morning by US Marshals.

The JPD says that Thomas allegedly shot the 29-year-old Lampkin earlier this month at the Forest Park Apartments on Forest Avenue.  No motive was given for the crime.

Lampkin’s death marked Jackson, Mississippi’s seventh homicide of 2017.

 

 

Original Story: Man Shot in the Head at Forest Park Apartments

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s