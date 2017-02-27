Gyrocopter lands in field in Terry

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A gyrocopter landed in a field in Terry Sunday night.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 5:15 p.m. that a small plane landed in a field near Stubbs Road.

Major Pete Luke Said the pilot’s gyrocopter engine failed. He was able to land safely on his private property.

We’re told, no injuries were reported.

