McComb PD searching for shoplifting suspects

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police need the public’s help identifying and locating two alleged shoplifters.

Police are looking for the man and the woman in the above photo.

Officers said on January 22 around 6 p.m., the man and the woman selected several items in Walmart and walked out of the store without purchasing the items.

The cart was filled with several items, but offices could see from the store’s surveillance video that a Keurig coffee maker, a Ninja, a 3 in 1 slow cooker, and a 10 pack of Dial soap were taken We’re told those items alone totaled more than $212.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the two people in the photo are asked to call McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.