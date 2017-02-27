Mississippi State announces four-year contract extension for Dan Mullen

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – After a season featuring a dominating Egg Bowl win and postseason bowl victory, Mississippi State decided to extend Dan Mullen’s contract.

MSU athletic director John Cohen announced a four-year contract extension for Mullen on Monday. The extension makes Mullen the Bulldogs’ head coach through February of 2021.

In a release, the school stated Mullen will be making $4.5 million in 2017. According to a school spokesperson, Mullen was paid $4.2 million annually prior to the extension.

“I am very thankful to the University and athletic administration for their belief in me,” Mullen said in the release. “We have built a special program over the last eight years, creating a culture where winning is expected while achieving that in the toughest division in college football. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am truly excited about the direction we are heading as a program. This extension allows my family a long-term future here in Starkville, a place we are proud to call home.”

This past season marked a school-record seventh straight year that Mississippi State participated in a bowl game. When MSU beat Miami of Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl, it gave Mullen his fifth bowl win, which is also a program record.

“Dan has brought unprecedented success to Bulldog football and is one of the elite coaches in the country,” Cohen said in the release. “From a school-record seven straight bowl games to our performance in the classroom, he continues to raise the standard of excellence.”

In terms of overall record this past season, the Bulldogs finished 6-7, which is the second-worst mark of Mullen’s tenure. 2017 will be his ninth season in Starkville. He is currently the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC.

Mullen is 61-42 during that time at Mississippi State. He is four wins away from tying Allyn McKeen for second in school history for career victories and 12 away from tying Jackie Sherrill’s leading mark.

Mississippi State is scheduled to begin spring practices on Thursday.