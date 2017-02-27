ms-most-wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — These three people are wanted for crimes in Hinds County, authorities said.

28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary

47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these people, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

