HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — These three people are wanted for crimes in Hinds County, authorities said.
- 28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary
- 47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- 27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these people, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted
MS Most Wanted x
Latest Galleries
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.