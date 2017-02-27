Myrtle teen killed in head-on collision

HICKORY FLAT, Miss. (AP) – A teen from Myrtle has been killed in a car crash.

Media outlets report the wreck occurred 3 p.m. Saturday on Mississippi Highway 178 near Hickory Flat.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Ford F350 was traveling east when it crossed the center like and collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV driven by 18-year-old Alee Thomas. Thomas was airlifted to Region One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, where she died of her injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Baptist Hospital in New Albany with moderate injuries. The driver of the F350 was also taken to Baptist Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The MHP says the driver of the F350 may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.