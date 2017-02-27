President Trump’s budget request for $54B defense increase

White House: President Donald Trump’s upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House: President Donald Trump’s upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

