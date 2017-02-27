Project to build a lake on the Pearl River moves forward; Bill passes in MS House

The Associated Press Published:
state legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A bill that would help build a lake on the Pearl River in Jackson is moving ahead.

The Clarion-Ledger reports  that the plan passed the Mississippi House Tuesday. The bill lets the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District raise future taxes for the lake on property that directly benefits from being on the waterfront while not raising taxes on those with less benefit – instead of levying a flat rate for all properties in the district.

The lake plan, which traces back to the historic 1979 flood, is to widen the Pearl River south of the Ross Barnett Reservoir to below Jackson. Congress has earmarked $150 million to the project. District leaders estimate another $150 must be secured.

The project awaits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s