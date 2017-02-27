Rowan Middle to close; Building to house R.E.A.P. program

Related Coverage JPS officials consider closing Poindexter Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools has finished its study for school consolidation.

As a result, Rowan Middle School will be closing at the end of this school year. The District will be sending the approximately 55 remaining students at Rowan to Brinkley Middle School next school year. Rowan will become a full-time location for Re-engaging in Education for All to Progress, also known as R.E.A.P.

The program is an alternative path to a high school diploma for students at risk of dropping out of school. It is geared toward helping students who are overaged and under credit.

JPS said the increased costs of maintaining aged school buildings and a decrease in state funding led the District to conduct the tstudy the feasibility of consolidating some of its schools.

JPS officials looked at schools with approximately 150 students or less during this school year:

Barr Elementary: 157 students

George Elementary: 153 students

Poindexter Elementary: 109 students

Rowan Middle: 55 students to be enrolled during the 2017-2018

After conducting the study, George Elementary and Barr Elementary will remain open. However, the District is proposing to consolidate Poindexter with Barr. JPS officials said Poindexter’s operating budget for the 2015-2016 school year was approximately $1.8 million. Savings from the consolidation of Poindexter with Barr will provide opportunities for the District to allocate resources to other areas.

The District has met and scheduled meetings with the parents and employees of the schools being proposed for consolidation. The District intends to present the Board of Trustees with a recommendation to vote on the consolidation in the next few weeks.

JPS said there will be no job losses from the consolidation plan. Teachers and staff from Poindexter will first have opportunities to fill vacancies at Barr. Once those positions are filled, Poindexter employees will receive options to fill vacancies at other schools across the District.

“Our school district cannot continue to operate with over 60 buildings, a decline in student enrollment, and a decrease in state and federal funding,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray. “We have to make some tough and unpopular decisions. However, we feel confident this is what must happen to improve education for our scholars.”

We’re told that the District has met and scheduled meetings with the parents and employees of the schools being proposed for consolidation. The District intends to present the Board of Trustees with a recommendation to vote on the consolidation in the next few weeks.