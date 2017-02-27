Skeletal remains found in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Lawrence County.

According to the Captain Ryan Everett of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, a rabbit hunter found the remains on February 18.

Everett said the were found in the woods off Bill Davis Road. He said they believe the remains have been out there for five years or more.

The sheriff’s department said they are still working to identify the remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

