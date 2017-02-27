Students celebrate Black History at Nichols Middle in Canton

nichols-midde-bh

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The students and staff of Nichols Middle School in Canton are celebrating Black History.

The school held a program Monday at the school. They were treated to a performance by award-winning soprano DeAnna Tisdale Johnson who featured the Hasan Drums.

Students got the chance to engage and learn about  cultural heritage.

“Just exposing a different group to classical music and having them realize that there’s something that they can do that’s different from the norm,” Johnson said.

She is a recent graduate of the Boston Conservatory where she received a Graduate Performance Diploma in Vocal Performance. She has most recently moved back home to Jackson. She has received the Leadership Award from the Mississippi Jazz Association, and she sung with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in April of 2016.

Johnson said classical opera is a part of Black History.

“I think they need to see someone that is young, they need to see someone that is versatile and sings a song of music that’s a little different than what they may be used to everyday,” said Principal Dwight Luckett.

