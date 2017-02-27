US Embassy condemns far-right march in Croatia with US flag

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – The U.S. Embassy has denounced a march by a group of far-right supporters in the Croatian capital who also waved an American flag and reportedly voiced support for President Donald Trump.

The embassy said in a statement Monday it “rejects, in the strongest terms, neo-Nazi and pro-Ustasha views expressed during the demonstration of a few people in Zagreb on Sunday.”

The protesters, dressed in black and chanting slogans used by Croatia’s pro-Nazi World War II Ustasha regime, are members of the small, far-right A-HSP party which is not represented in the country’s parliament.

The Ustashas killed tens of thousands Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-Nazi Croats in concentration camps during the war.

The U.S. embassy says “we condemn any attempt to link the United States to this hateful ideology.”