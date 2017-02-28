Connecticut family whose dog was killed by cops gets $885K

FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 5, 2014 photo, Hartford police Sgt. Johnmichael O'Hare shows other officers information from the city's gunshot location program in Hartford, Conn. The system uses microphones on the street to alert police to gunshots. O'Hare, who investigates shootings and gang activity, said gang members are shying away from wearing their colors in an effort to avoid being detected by authorities. (AP Photo/Dave Collins)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s capital city has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to a family whose dog was killed by two police officers 11 years ago.

Hartford police Sgts. Johnmichael O’Hare and Anthony Pia entered a fenced yard without a warrant in 2006 after receiving a bad tip that weapons had been stashed in an abandoned car.

The officers said they fatally shot one of Glen Harris’ pet Saint Bernards in front of Harris’ daughter when the animal growled and sprinted at them.

Harris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit saying they suffered emotional distress and his family’s constitutional rights were violated.

The $885,000 settlement, approved by the city council on Monday night, includes damages and legal costs. The Hartford Courant reports it also indemnifies the officers.

 

