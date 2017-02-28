Crash involving dump truck, 18-wheeler near The Stack

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident at the stack in Rankin County involving an 18-wheeler and a dump truck.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, I-20 West at the I-55 split is blocked.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

Emergency officials are on the scene. Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.

