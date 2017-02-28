Crash involving dump truck, 18-wheeler near The Stack

By Published:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident at the stack in Rankin County involving an 18-wheeler and a dump truck.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, I-20 West at the I-55 split is blocked.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

Emergency officials are on the scene. Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.

Crash involving dump truck, 18-wheeler

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s