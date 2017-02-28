HBCU presidents meet with President Trump in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) — Several presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities are in Washington meeting with President Donald Trump this week.

President Trump signed an executive order moving an initiative that boosts support for those colleges from the Education Department to the White House.

Monday, many of those presidents met with Mr. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Education Secretary Besty DeVos to discuss strategies moving forward.

WJTV spoke with President Beverly Wade Hogan of Tougaloo College to get her take on the meetings so far.

“It has been very encouraging,” she said. “They have made strong promises about their value of HBCUs and how they want to work with all HBCUs to provide more opportunities for HBCUs to be strengthened.”

There are more than 100 HBCUs in the country. They were established to educate African American’s during the years of segregation.