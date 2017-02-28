Jackson Area Relay For Life Events

EVENT INFORMATION
Friday, April 21, 2017
Relay For Life of Warren County │ Vicksburg High School │Opening
Ceremony ∙ 7 PM Relay For Life of Clinton, Raymond, & Byram │ Hinds
Community College │ Opening Ceremony ∙ 6 PM
Friday, April 28, 2017
Relay For Life of Rankin County │Winner’s Circle Park │Opening
Ceremony ∙ 6 PM Relay For Life of Canton │Canton Square │Opening
Friday, May 5, 2017
Relay For Life of Madison & Ridgeland │Liberty Park │Opening Ceremony
6 PM
