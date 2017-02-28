Jackson Area Relay For Life Events

By Published:
relay-for-life

EVENT INFORMATION

Friday, April 21, 2017

Relay For Life of Warren County │ Vicksburg High School │Opening

Ceremony ∙ 7 PM Relay For Life of Clinton, Raymond, & Byram │ Hinds

Community College │ Opening Ceremony ∙ 6 PM

 

Friday, April 28, 2017

Relay For Life of Rankin County │Winner’s Circle Park │Opening

Ceremony ∙ 6 PM Relay For Life of Canton │Canton Square │Opening

 

Friday, May 5, 2017

Relay For Life of Madison & Ridgeland │Liberty Park │Opening Ceremony

6 PM

 

For more information or to register, click here.

