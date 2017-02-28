Jackson officials: Residents should stock up on bottled water to prepare for upcoming water outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — City of Jackson officials are asking residents to start purchasing bottled water to prepare for an upcoming water outage.

Crews are planning on repairing the 48-inch Forest Avenue water main break soon. Officials said this would require an extended water outage for some residents.

The city posted information about the required water outage and water main repair on its website.

Residents should begin building their water supplies by purchasing bottled water or filling empty containers for later use.

The Forest Avenue water line is a massive artery that feeds into South Jackson. City officials said the impacted areas are south and west Jackson.

However, city leaders said other residents should take precautions as well. Due to the fragility of the city’s aged infrastructure, there is the potential of an unexpected occurrence that could impact water delivery to other areas of Jackson.

All Jackson residents are encouraged to be prepared and stock up on water.

City officials said the exact date of the repair would be announced soon. The repair work is expected to last no more than 30 hours. They hope to begin the work on a Friday and end late Saturday or early Sunday.