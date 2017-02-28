JPS consolidation proposal could save the district money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is considering moving students from some schools to others to save money.

JPS looked at consolidating schools to save money and help with a teacher shortage. They considered schools that have about 150 students or less. The district said four schools fell into that category.

A recommendation from JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Frederick Murray would consolidate Poindexter Elementary school with Barr Elementary.

“We looked at this over a few months and decided that this is the recommendation we would take to the board.”

He said the facts lead the District to this decision. Last year, JPS spent about $1.8 million at Poindexter with less than 115 students. Barr is right down the road.

“That’s less than a mile away that has about 150 students, and we’re spending $1.5 million, $1.6 million per year.”

It’s a move similar to what happened with Rowan Middle school last year when 6th graders were moved to Brinkley middle school. 7th graders moved this year, and 55 eighth graders were supposed to transition next year, but that’s been moved up to save, so all students will go to Brinkley this year.

“As part of the study, we looked at it and decided it just made more sense to go ahead and transition those students.”

The school board does get the final say in whether or not Poindexter will consolidate, but there’s no timeline on when they may take a vote.

At both Poindexter and Rowan, students walk to school. He’s already worked out a transportation plan.

“We think it would take an additional two buses,” he said. “Not necessarily the purchase of new buses but two buses in our fleet would need to be assigned to that school.”

Rowan’s facility will become a Re-engaging in Education for All to Progress Center, also known as R.E.A.P. R.E.A.P is for students who are over 18 but haven’t yet graduated.

Likewise, Poindexter would become a development center for teachers.