Man arrested on drug charges, statutory rape in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man and a 13-year-old girl were taken into custody after drugs were found in a Warren County trailer.

32-year-old Frederick Julius Johnson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Investigators also added a charge of statutory rape, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Sheriff Pace said the teenager was a runaway from another state.

Deputies went to Glass Road Saturday around 1 p.m.to serve a search warrant. They said Johnson and the teen ran away as deputies approached the home. They were able to catch them after a short foot chase.

Investigators searched the trailer and found Ecstasy, four ounces of high grade marijuana, cocaine, Dilaudid, Oxycodone, and two loaded guns. The drugs were street-valued at about $5,000. They also seized about $500 in cash.

Johnson was released on probation in June 2016 for an aggravate assault charge out of Warren County and a burglary charge out of Claiborne County.

We’re told that Johnson could face additional charges. Sheriff Pace did not say if the statutory rape charge that Johnson is facing is linked to the teen that was taken into custody at the scene.

The 13-year-old is being held in the Warren County Youth Detention Center. She’s facing charges for possession of narcotics.