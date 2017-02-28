Natchez to keep recycling, host meeting with Vidalia, LA

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Although Adams County is ending its curbside recycling pilot program, the City of Natchez is continuing its program.

And, the city plans to host a meeting in April, along with neighboring Vidalia, Louisiana, to discuss the future of recycling in the area.

The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2lZvd9d) Adams County Board of Supervisors plans to discontinue curbside recycling April 1 for the 500 houses in its pilot program. County Administrator Joe Murray has said the county is paying $10,000 annually for the program and only 100 houses are participating.

Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell said the city curbside recycling program, which began in 2013, would continue. He said the April meeting will be in partnership with the City of Vidalia, which no longer has a curbside recycling program.

