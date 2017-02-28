Reward increased to $30K for info that leads to Alex Deaton’s arrest

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The reward for information that could help law enforcement officers find Alex Bridges Deaton has increased to a total of $30,000.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said PriorityOne Bank pledged $2,500 in reward money. Initially Crime Stoppers offered $2,500. Since then the Rankin County Board of Supervisors has offered $5,000 and the FBI has offered $20,000.

Deaton is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He’s wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, She was found dead in an apartment at the Vineyard at Castlewoods on Friday. Authorities said preliminary reports shows that Robinson was stranguled. He is also wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting. A woman was shot while out jogging in the Castlewoods neighborhood Friday morning.

Neshoba County deputies have named Deaton as a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Brenda Pinter was shot to death in Dixon Baptist Church. She was found dead Thursday night.

Law enforcement officers said Deaton was last seen in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area Saturday morning.

Sheriff Bailey said Deaton may still be in Robinson’s SUV, which is a 2012 GMC Acadia that has the license plate F396 NF.

Anyone with information that leads to arrest of Deaton would be eligible for the reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.