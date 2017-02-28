State Senate honors Bobby Rush for winning Grammy

Related Coverage Bobby Rush wins 1st Grammy at the age of 83

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Grammy Winner Bobby Rush was honored at the State Capitol Tuesday in the Senate Chamber.

The Mississippi State Senate present Rush with a Resolution for his recent accomplishment.

He won his first Grammy this year for his album “Porcupine Meat.”

“I can’t think of a more deserving artist to win a Grammy Music Award in traditional blues than Bobby Rush,” said Senator John Horhn. “He’s one of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet, and is a consummate entertainer.”

The 83-year-old Louisiana native has lived in Jackson, Miss. since the 1980s.

Rush said he was shocked when his name was called for best Traditional Blues Album.

“I wasn’t thinking about no winner,” he said. “When they called my name, somebody says they called you and I said, ‘Oh me?’ I didn’t walk to the stage I ran to the stage.”

How cool is this!?! Grammy award winner Bobby Rush plays "porcupine meat" for MS Senators @WJTV pic.twitter.com/gMHbCtAHgQ — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) February 28, 2017