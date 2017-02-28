Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Shoppers, including Bette Zagorski, of Peabody, Mass., center, make their way through the isles the discount retailer Target, Monday, Nov. 17, 2008 in Danvers, Mass. Target Corp. said Monday that a difficult retail environment and weak results from its credit-card segment led to a 24 percent decline in third-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)
FILE PHOTO Shoppers, including Bette Zagorski, of Peabody, Mass., center, make their way through the isles the discount retailer Target, Monday, Nov. 17, 2008 in Danvers, Mass. Target Corp. said Monday that a difficult retail environment and weak results from its credit-card segment led to a 24 percent decline in third-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Target Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $817 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $20.69 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.75 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s