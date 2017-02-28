Touch a Truck: Junior League of Jackson March 25th

Trustmark Park

2017 Big Wheel VIP Event

Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – $20.00

Experience the Touch A Truck® Jackson exhibits early before the crowds roll in! Beginning at 8:30 a.m., enjoy breakfast courtesy of Chick-fil-A® and dig in for VIP access to exhibits before General Admission gates open on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

Your Big Wheel ticket also includes all-day General Admission to the event until 4:00 p.m., so there is no separate ticket needed! Each attendee, including parents, must have a ticket for the Big Wheel VIP Event. Tickets will not be mailed for this event. Please print your e-ticket and bring to the event for a “wheelie” good time!

2017 General Admission

Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – $5.00The event provides a unique opportunity for children to EXPLORE, CLIMB AND TOUCH trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment, all in one place! Children will be allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel, climb, explore and learn! Tickets will not be mailed for this event. Please print your e-ticket and bring to the event for a “wheelie” good time!

For more information go to www.touchatruckjackson.com