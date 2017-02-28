TRAFFIC: Delays I-55 northbound between Exits 85 and 90A

UPDATE: 02/28/2017 7:52am A second crash, south of the initial site, is being reported on I-55 northbound past Siwell Road near Exit 85. Moderate delays of approximately 50 minutes are expected in the vicinity of the crash.

UPDATE: 02/28/2017 7:47am Delays are now listed as being approximately 35 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are expected along I-55 northbound past Savannah Street and Daniel Lake Boulevard near Exit 90A in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the left lane is blocked, causing estimated delays of approximately 55 minutes.

Although MDOT indicates that the delays are caused by a crash, the nature of the crash is not known.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Those in the vicinity of the crash are asked to use extra caution.