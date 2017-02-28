TRAFFIC: Delays I-55 northbound between Exits 85 and 90A

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

UPDATE: 02/28/2017 7:52am A second crash, south of the initial site, is being reported on I-55 northbound past Siwell Road near Exit 85.  Moderate delays of approximately 50 minutes are expected in the vicinity of the crash.

UPDATE: 02/28/2017 7:47am Delays are now listed as being approximately 35 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are expected along I-55 northbound past Savannah Street and Daniel Lake Boulevard near Exit 90A in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the left lane is blocked, causing estimated delays of approximately 55 minutes.

Although MDOT indicates that the delays are caused by a crash, the nature of the crash is not known.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.  Those in the vicinity of the crash are asked to use extra caution.

Graphic Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
Graphic Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s