Vandals damage McComb Railroad Museum; Donations being collected for repairs

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — A railroad museum in McComb has been vandalized.

Winnie Howell, director of the McComb Railroad Museum said the incident happened Saturday night sometime between 4:30 p.m and 10 p.m.

Museum workers believe that more than one person was involved in the vandalism.

Graffiti was spray-painted on some of the train cars and some windows were busted out.

Almost all of the windows in the 1883 office car were broken, Howell said. The vandals also damaged a sitting chair inside of it.

Howell said a china cabinet mirror was broken and the drawers inside were destroyed. She said the rail post office car that carried mail from town to town was also damaged. The vandals also damaged the caboose.

The railroad museum started in 2000. Howell said most of the workers they have are volunteers.

The museum is in the process of trying to buy a security system. They are trying to raise about $16,000.

Below is where you can send donations:

McComb Railroad Museum

P.O. Box 7220

McComb, MS 39649