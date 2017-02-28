WJTV’s Andrew Harrison reads to Clinton Park students for ‘Read Across America Week’

Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — School districts across the nation are pushing their students to read more literature for “Read Across America Week”.

Tuesday, WJTV’s Andrew Harrison went to Clinton Park Elementary School to read to a class of Kindergartners. He read Dr. Seuss’ The Foot Book.

National Read Across America Day is set for Thursday, March 2.

The National Education Association promotes reading across the nation in a Dr. Seuss birthday celebration. The first Read Across America Celebration was held on March 2. 1998.

