WJTV’s Andrew Harrison reads to Clinton Park students for ‘Read Across America Week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — School districts across the nation are pushing their students to read more literature for “Read Across America Week”.

Tuesday, WJTV’s Andrew Harrison went to Clinton Park Elementary School to read to a class of Kindergartners. He read Dr. Seuss’ The Foot Book.

National Read Across America Day is set for Thursday, March 2.

The National Education Association promotes reading across the nation in a Dr. Seuss birthday celebration. The first Read Across America Celebration was held on March 2. 1998.

Crazy Sock Day meets Read Across America Week at Clinton Park Elementary. Easily the highlight of my day. @LittlestArrows pic.twitter.com/dDICsnwVvD — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) February 28, 2017