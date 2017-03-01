Batson Children’s Hospital Annual Radiothon Today

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Batson Children’s Hospital holds its annual Radiothon today.

It is an event to raise money for children in Mississippi.

All of the money raised remains in Mississippi.  The Radiothon will last from 6:00am to 6:00pm on March 1-3, 2017.

Graphic: Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital for Children Facebook page

 

Donations through the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon can be made by calling: (601) 984.5437 through March 3, 2017.

This is the 16th year for the event whose theme is “Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are.”

The amount of money raised will be announced onFriday, March 3, 2017 at 7:00pm.

 

 

