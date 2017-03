CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood said a Clarke County resident has been arrested and charged with two counts of child exploitation.

30-year-old Andrew Phillip Smith was taken into custody at his home Tuesday.

Investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Smith’s online activity.

Smith was booked into the Clarke County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for each count.