DC’s cherry blossoms could hit peak bloom in two weeks

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Cherry Blossoms are in bloom around the Tidal Basin across from the Washington Monument in Washington, Thursday, April 9, 2015. Washington's famous cherry blossoms are set to hit peak bloom this weekend as the National Cherry Blossom Festival draws big crowds for its annual parade and Japanese street festival. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FILE PHOTO Cherry Blossoms are in bloom around the Tidal Basin across from the Washington Monument in Washington, Thursday, April 9, 2015. Washington's famous cherry blossoms are set to hit peak bloom this weekend as the National Cherry Blossom Festival draws big crowds for its annual parade and Japanese street festival. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Officials say the peak bloom for Washington’s cherry blossoms could be just two weeks away.

National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Gay Vietzke announced Wednesday that the peak bloom is expected between March 14 and March 17.

Last year’s peak bloom happened March 25. According to the National Park Service website, however, from 2013 to 2015, the peak bloom was around April 10.

Peak bloom means at least 70 percent of the trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.

This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival , which is timed to coincide with the blooming, will be held from March 20 to April 16.

 

