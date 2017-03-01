Flowood personal care assistant charged indicted for Medicaid fraud

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood said a Flowood personal care assistant has been arrested for Medicaid fraud following her indictment by a Rankin County grand jury.

37-year-old Shanika Sherese Keys, of Meridian, turned herself in to authorities Monday.

She is charged with one count of Medicaid Fraud. Keys was booked into the Rankin County jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

The indictment accuses Keys of submitting false claims for services that were never rendered for a Medicaid recipient, while Keys was employed as a personal care assistant for a healthcare agency in Flowood.

If convicted, the she faces up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.