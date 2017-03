HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Another road closure is scheduled for Green Gable Road this week.

It will be in the same spot that crews were working last week to fix a cross drain.

About 2/10 of a mile from I-55 Frontage Road, Green Gable will be closed to replace a cross drain Thursday, March 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at (601) 857-8732.