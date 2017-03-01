Inmate dies at State Penitentiary at Parchman; Death investigation underway

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said one of its inmates has died.

Authorities are investigating the death of 36-year-old Myran Shanks. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m.

Shanks was found unconscious in his cell early Wednesday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

He was housed in Unit 29.

Shanks was serving a total of 30 years from five sentences handed down in Tallahatchie and Panola counties. He was convicted in January 1998 of residential burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, grand larceny, and armed robbery.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and an investigation by MDOC.