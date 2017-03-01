Ole Miss signee arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing guns

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WJTV) — An Ole Miss signee along with a juvenile are accused in a burglary investigation.
According to WCBI, 19-year-old Tae-Kion Reed was arrested Tuesday. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Detective Captain Ryan Rickert said Reed is accused of breaking into a home and stealing more than 10 guns.
A juvenile, whose name is not being released, is also charged in connection with the crime.
A judge set Reed’s bond at $10,000 Wednesday.
Reed had committed to Mississippi State, but changed his mind and chose the Rebels.
Ole Miss spokesperson says the university is gathering facts on the situation.