Ole Miss signee arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing guns

Related Coverage National Signing Day 2017

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WJTV) — An Ole Miss signee along with a juvenile are accused in a burglary investigation.

According to WCBI, 19-year-old Tae-Kion Reed was arrested Tuesday. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Detective Captain Ryan Rickert said Reed is accused of breaking into a home and stealing more than 10 guns.

A juvenile, whose name is not being released, is also charged in connection with the crime.

A judge set Reed’s bond at $10,000 Wednesday.

Reed had committed to Mississippi State, but changed his mind and chose the Rebels.

Ole Miss spokesperson says the university is gathering facts on the situation.