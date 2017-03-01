Sen. Wicker, Congressman Harper talk about President Trump’s address to Congress

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time as president Tuesday night.

He said he plans to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. He also made a case for his proposed $54 billion raise in Defense spending.

Many Republicans, including Mississippi leaders, praised the president’s hour-long address.

“I thought it was a great speech, well-written and well-delivered,” said Sen. Roger Wicker. “It was really a different kind of speech than the President’s made before. It was really different from the convention and certainly from the inaugural address. And I think it’s exactly what’s needed right now. I think it really gave him a boost and he really helped himself.”

“He really touched on things that I believe Republicans and Democrats can agree are things that we can do to work together,” Rep. Gregg Harper. “You really came away encouraged by what he had to say, and it was a very emotional speech at times too.”

Gov. Bryant and Senator Thad Cochran tweeted their thoughts about the President’s address:

Thank goodness we have an American President who just delivered one of the greatest speeches of our age. This is now America's destiny. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) March 1, 2017

.@POTUS brings new energy to American leadership, offers challenging agenda to make USA stronger. #JointAddress https://t.co/g334pNn3s7 — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) March 1, 2017