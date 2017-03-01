TRAFFIC: Heavy delays US 49 past I 20E in Rankin County

UPDATE: 03/01/2017 8:35am Delays are still listed as being approximately two hours in duration.

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are being reported along US 49 past I-20E in Rankin County, Mississippi.

All northbound lanes are blocked. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is indicating that delays of two hours are to be expected because of a crash. The exact nature of the crash in not known. It is not known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.