RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Power outages are being reported in parts of Rankin County after trees fell down on some power lines.

The Rankin Emergency Management Agency said the trees are down in the Plantation Shores area off of Highway 49 in the southern part of the county.

About 1,140 people were without power.

We’re told that crews are in the area working.

People cleaning up storm damage in Rankin County @WJTV pic.twitter.com/vdW5yNUc6D — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 1, 2017

Trees down in Rankin County after storm @WJTV pic.twitter.com/yyfnfz24DX — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 1, 2017

EMA officials say 1140 People are without power in Rankin county after storm @WJTV — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 1, 2017