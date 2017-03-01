Woman taken into custody after speaking at Immigration news conference

Related Coverage 2 in custody after ICE operation at Jackson home; Family member speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is arrested after speaking at an Immigration news conference in Jackson.

According to Immigration Attorney Ramiro Orozco, Daniela Vargas was taken into custody Wednesday.

Members of the Metro’s Latino community held the news conference at Jackson City Hall. They spoke about recent ICE raids and President Donald Trump’s first speech to Congress.

Vargas spoke at the news conference about the recent events that happened to her family. Her brother and father were arrested on Feb. 15 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at their home on Welota Drive.

“Today my father and brother await deportation while I continue to fight this battle as a dreamer to help contribute to this country which I very much feel is my country,” she said.

Orozco said the agents pulled her over after the news conference. She was a passenger in the car. Vargas said during her speech she came to America with her parents when she was 7 years old.

We’re told that Vargas’ Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status had just expired. A firm working with her says they had already filed to renew it. DACA immigrants are people who were brought to the country by their parents when they were young children.