Yazoo City residents complain about garbage not being picked up

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — In Yazoo City, a drop in working garbage trucks is causing a trash pile-up.

Homeowners in the area are upset about the issue.

WJTV talked with Mayor Diane Delaware and the public works director to get more insight on the problem. They said this has been a growing problem for about a year now.

The trucks are breaking down and city leaders have been trying to decide which steps should be taken to replace them.

“We have the resources of one vehicle so the trash is piling up,” Mayor Delaware said. “Alternative solutions were not being considered. I’m not the public works director so these alternative solutions should be brought by the public works director, but we are quite willing to assist in that deliberation, and we’re still doing it and he’s working on it right now. I can assure you that this problem will be solved.”

The public works director talked with us off camera. He said he’s submitted several proposals to leaders about renting or purchasing new trucks. However, those plans have not moved forward.