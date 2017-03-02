2 teens arrested in connection with Vicksburg drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police have arrested two teens in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police tell WJTV that 16-year-old LaMarien Harper and 15-year-old Darion Turner were arrested for shooting another teenager in the leg near Bowmar Street.

They both have been charged as adults with aggravated assault.

Officers say Harper was already out on bond for shooting another teen back in February.