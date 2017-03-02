2 teens arrested in connection with Vicksburg drive-by shooting

By Published:
Lamarien Harper (Photo: Vicksburg Police)
Lamarien Harper (Photo: Vicksburg Police)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police have arrested two teens in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police tell WJTV that 16-year-old LaMarien Harper and 15-year-old Darion Turner were arrested for shooting another teenager in the leg near Bowmar Street.

They both have been charged as adults with aggravated assault.

Police said Harper was out of jail on bond for allegedly shooting another teen
Officers say Harper was already out on bond for shooting another teen back in February.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s