3 arrested in McComb Railroad Museum vandalism investigation

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the McComb Railroad Museum vandalism investigation.

Two of the people taken into custody are juveniles, authorities said.

McComb Police Det. Sid Boyte said on February 27, deputies arrested a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. They are being held at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

The next day, officers arrested 18-year-old Logan Regan.

All three suspects are charged with three counts of burglary of a railcar and three counts of felony malicious mischief.

Deputies also charged Regan with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A judge set his bond at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 8.

Winnie Howell, director of the museum, said they’ve received so many donations from the community to help with repairs. Howell said even people from around the country have contributed to the fund.

For anyone who wants donate, you can send funds to the address below:

McComb Railroad Museum

P.O. Box 7220

McComb, MS 39649

