All westbound lanes blocked near I-20 at I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says all all westbound lanes are blocked near I-20 at I-55.
This is near exit 44.
Traffic is moving very slowly in the area. Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.
WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more information about what is causing the delays.
