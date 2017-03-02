All westbound lanes blocked near I-20 at I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says all all westbound lanes are blocked near I-20 at I-55.

This is near exit 44.

Traffic is moving very slowly in the area. Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.

WJTV has a crew at the scene working to get more information about what is causing the delays.

