Attorneys fighting to get woman detained after Immigration rally out of jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lawyers representing the Immigration rights advocate detained Wednesday. are fighting to get her home.

Daniela Vargas was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after speaking at a rally in Jackson.

Weeks before that, her father and brother were also taken into custody. The visa she received as a child has expired, and she is waiting for it to be renewed.

“You have to consider that when she entered, she was seven years old,” said Abigail Peterson, an Immigration attorney. So her parents were the ones who waived those right for her.”

Vargas is being held at the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana. Her attorneys are trying to get her before an Immigration judge before she is deported.