Ben Carson wins confirmation as Housing secretary

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The next Trump administration Cabinet nominee up for a vote in the Senate is celebrated neurosurgeon Ben Carson. A vote is scheduled Thursday on President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Housing and Urban Development Department, and approval is expected. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The next Trump administration Cabinet nominee up for a vote in the Senate is celebrated neurosurgeon Ben Carson. A vote is scheduled Thursday on President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Housing and Urban Development Department, and approval is expected. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) –  The Senate has confirmed retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson as housing secretary.

The vote was 58-41.

Carson will lead an agency of some 8,300 employees and a budget of about $47 billion.

Carson has no government or housing policy experience. Despite that, his nomination cleared a Senate committee in January on a unanimous vote. Republicans praised his life story as inspiring. Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. Democrats welcomed Carson’s promises to address homelessness, lead hazards in housing, and other issues.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees billions of dollars in housing assistance to low-income people. It also enforces fair housing laws and offers mortgage insurance to poorer Americans.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s