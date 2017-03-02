1 shot during domestic dispute in Brandon home

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a shooting.

Chief William Thompson said the incident happened on Luckney Road around 7:30 a.m.

When first responders and officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom. He was alert and conscious.

Chief Thomson said two people at the home got into a domestic dispute, which led to the shooting.. The man was shot in the thigh and the upper back.

Police said there had been ongoing domestic violence issue at the home and the man that was shot was under a no contact order to stay away from the home.